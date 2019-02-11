Tarar assumes Pak HC’s responsibilities in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Raza Bashir Tarar, an experienced diplomat, has assumed his responsibilities as the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada.

He joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987 and afterward, held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan missions abroad including Manila (1991-1994), Brussels (1999-2002), Tokyo (2003-2004) and New York (UN) (2008-2013), says a press release issued here Monday.

Tarar had also served as High Commissioner of Pakistan to Kenya during 2015 to February 2019.

In New York, he served as Pakistan Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Deputy Representative to the UN Security Council.

He held different assignments in Islamabad which included Director General (Disarmament) from 2013 to 2015, besides he led Pakistan’s delegations to various international conferences as well as bilateral disarmament dialogues.