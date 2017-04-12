TAPI project to be completed by Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Turkmanistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) GasPipeline Project would be completed by December 2020.

It was stated in a written reply to a starred question raised by MQM

lawmaker Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi during the first sitting of 41st session of National Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in written reply, said that TAPI Pipeline Company Limited-(TPCL)

has initiated the Pre-FID activities which include the detailed route survey of the entire route, environment impact assessment studies, etc.

The Turkmenistan has started the development of the gas field, he said adding that construction of the Turkmen gas pipeline is also underway.

The minister said the construction work on the Project would start after the completion of technical studies and achieving the financial close.

The financial close is also expected to be achieved by the end of this year and the actual construction work would start after the completion of technical studies.