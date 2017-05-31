TAPI partners plan to meet in Dubai, review project progress

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): The four-nation consortium,

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), will be meeting in Dubai in June to review progress on the multi-billion dollars gas pipeline project and work on its financial close.

Groundbreaking of the project was jointly performed by Presidents

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan and Ashraf Ghani of

Afghanistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Indian Vice

President Mohammad Hamid Ansari in December 2015 in Turkmenistan,

from where the pipeline would start.

“TAPI parties are planning to meet in Dubai next month to review the

project status and work on the financial close of the project,” Managing

Director Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) Mobin Saulat told APP while

sharing updates on the project Wednesday.

He was part of the delegation, led by Minister of State for Petroleum

and Natural Resources Jam Kamal, that attended a two-day 8th

Turkmenistan International Gas Congress held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza on May 23-24.

The forum was attended by 326 delegates from 36 countries,

representing 121 companies and organizations, including heads of 10

representative delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Georgia, South Korea, Afghanistan, Philippine, Pakistan and Turkey, with an aim to focus on adopting effective strategies and new technologies to meet future energy needs.

The MD ISGS said he at an exclusive session on TAPI gas pipeline,

during the international conference, highlighted importance of the project and progress made on it so far.

He informed the session that the process of initiating front-end-

engineering-and-design (FEED) route survey had been started in Pakistan in March this year.

Under the project, he said, a 56-inch diameter 1,680km pipeline,

having capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border, which was scheduled to be completed in the year 2020.

Through the pipeline, he said, Pakistan and India would be provided

1.325 bcfd gas each and Afghanistan would be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

He said Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Jam

Kamal, at opening session of the conference, apprised the participants about Pakistan’s economic development and efforts to meet its growing energy needs, including accelerated oil and gas exploration activities and import of Liquified Natural Gas.