ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tanvir Aslam Malik has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-22 Chakwal-II by securing 73,104 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Tariq Mahmood Fazal of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stood second by securing 70,322 votes and Raja Muhammad Rizwan of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian grabbed third position with 8,105 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 57.80%.