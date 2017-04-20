Tanveer welcomes SC decision in Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday welcomed the decision of Supreme

Court in the Panama Papers case.

The verdict of the Supreme Court was vindication and victory

of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stance, he said while

talking to PTV.

The minister said the court had rejected the allegations

of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He said PTI chief Imran Khan had also welcomed the court

decision regarding Panama Papers case which showed that Imran

Khan now wanted to do positive politics.

Rana Tanveer said PTI had made Panama Papers a political

issue and expressed the hope that it would play positive

politics in future.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government was

serving utmost interests of the masses and country, besides

ensuring good governance and transparency.

Massive improvement had been made in all sectors including

energy, he said and added that terror incidents had decreased

to great extent.