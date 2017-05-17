Tanveer terms 1991 Water Apportionment Accord success for bringing stakeholders on agreement

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord has been a great success for bringing major stakeholders on an agreement.

He said this while addressing the Plenary Workshop on Water Apportionment Accord-1991, a press release said.

“Such dialogues on Water Apportionment Accord-1991, held amongst water professionals and policy makers, have provided a solid knowledge base to strategically manage our water resources for future needs.”, the minister said.

“Despite several points raised from time to time by different experts and politicians from all over the country, not a single case on the issue of water distribution has been referred to Council of Common Interests (CCI). This reflects strength of this accord.” Rana Tanveer Hussain noted.

He said the availability of water is subject to a number of spatial and temporal variables. Over the last 25 years, significant changes have occurred in Pakistan, particularly increased population, climate change and emerging new political boundaries such as Gilgit-Baltistan and the concept linking upstream-downstream users, he added.

The minister assured his support to International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for the outcomes of the workshop even beyond their scope.

He applauded the efforts of PCRWR and IWMI to take this initiative and supported the pilot set up of telemetry to facilitate IRSA as well as Provincial stakeholders for online and reliable monitoring of water distribution.

Chairman PCRWR, M Ashraf said water is the most challenging sector for development in the 21st century.

Despite having world’s largest contiguous irrigation system, Pakistan is now a water scarce country, the potential for management is still great.