Tanveer inaugurates COMSATS Software House

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and

Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Saturday inaugurated “COMSATS Software House” at COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) Sahiwal.

He was accompanied by Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi (H.I, S.I), Executive Director COMSATS, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar (T.I), Rector CIIT, said a press release issued here.

This software house is a state of the art software house, which will

provide a greater chance of entrepreneurial opportunities not only to the students of COMSATS Sahiwal but the people in region as well.

The minister was received by Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat, Director CIIT Sahiwal. He visited the department of computer sciences’ where, the software house was inaugurated in presence of Executive Director COMSATS, Rector CIIT, Registrar, members of Board of Governors and Academic Council of CIIT.

After inauguration, the minister interacted with students who are working on final year projects and discussed their ideas.

He advised them to focus on demand of the market and commercialize their ideas for betterment of IT infrastructure in Pakistan. He further emphasized on implementation of IT in automation of routine matter.

In order to cope with increasing IT trend in the world, we need to equip our youth with latest knowledge.

After inauguration of software house, the minister visited department of computer science. Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat briefed him about ongoing development activities in the campus.

He was briefed that Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) is working on strengthening the innovative ideas with financial support through different donors.

Several research projects have been funded whereas, large number of projects have been submitted by our faculty members and students.

CIIT Sahiwal is one the seven fully functional campuses of COMSATS, which was established in year 2006.

Since inception, more than 2500 students have been graduated in Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Biosciences, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering disciplines.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 45% students are studying on different scholarships at CIIT Sahiwal campus.