Tanveer attends opening ceremony of IDEX-2017 in Abdu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has attended the opening ceremony of international

exhibition IDEX-2017, an international defence exhibition, being held in Abu Dhabi.

The minister, who is on a five-day official visit to Abu Dhabi to attend IDEX-2017 on invitation of UAE’s Defence Minister, held meetings with delegations of Egypt, Russia Ukraine and Italy, besides representatives of international companies on sidelines of the exhibition, a press release Monday said.

He met with Director General of Russian Rosoboronexport State Corporation. Russian Minister for Trade and Industries Davis Martin was also present in the meeting.

Rana Tanveer also had a meeting with President of Chinese Company ALIT Chana Lou Xaping and visited various stalls including CSSC China, CETC Air Defence Systems, Ukraine and Serbian Pavilions, NRTC and HIT.

During the meetings with different delegations, Rana Tanveer Hussain discussed ways and means for joint production in the defence sector.

He said Pakistan’s defence products including tanks, state of the art JF-17 thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft were of international standard and different countries were showing keen interest in them.