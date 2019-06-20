BEIJING, June 20 (APP):China Thursday confirmed that a Taliban delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar had recently visited China to discuss peace talks in Afghanistan.

“A few days ago, Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of Taliban political office in Qatar, and several of his assistants visited China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.

During his stay in China, relevant Chinese officials exchanged views with Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation on issues of common concern such as the peace reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism, he added.