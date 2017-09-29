Talal urges PTI to first develop consensus in party

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should first develop consensus in the party on candidate for slot of Opposition leader in the National Assembly.

There were differences in the PTI over the candidature for the post, he said talking to a private news channel.

It would be more easy for the government if PTI chief Imran Khan

becomes Opposition leader, who rarely visited the National Assembly, he said.

He said political parties and politicians in the country were mature

and a vibrant media was working, in these circumstances, he added nothing could be done contrary to the facts.

Talal Chaudhry said the government was not concerned about the

candidate for the opposition leader however PTI should bring unanimous candidate.