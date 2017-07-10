Talal terms JIT report ‘Dharna-3’

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

MNA Talal Chaudhry Monday termed the report of joint investigation

team (JIT) ‘Dharna-3’ (third sit-in).

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed the JIT was directed

by the Supreme Court to seek answers of 13 questions on the Panama Papers issue but it could not find anything in that regard.

He alleged that the JIT also pressurized a witness to take back his

statement in the case.

The MNA said about 400 persons were named in the Panama Papers,

but only Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family presented themselves for accountability.

Talal recalled that the elected government of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was toppled in 1999 by a dictator and he was sent into exile, but the

people of country once again elected him as prime minister.

He said some elements were hatching conspiracies against the elected

government who could not see progress and development in the country.