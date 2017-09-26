Talal hopes justice would be done in Nawaz Sharif’s case

ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (APP): Minister of State for Interior,

Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

is appearing before the Accountability court hoping that justice

would be done.

“Nawaz manifested respect for law and constitution by

appearing before the Accountability Court. We expect that justice

would be done,” he said talking to media at NAB Court prior to Nawaz

Sharif’s appearance before the court.

“If we see the previous proceedings, Nawaz Sharif was

penalized on the basis of `Aqama’ by making Panama papers an

excuse,” he said and added, the former Prime Minister has been

sentenced on a piece of paper `Aqama’ which is commonly held by

people.

He said Nawaz Sharif always endeavored to uphold honour of the

institutions and his appearance before the court is also an example

for the fact.

“He is abiding by the law and desires that justice is done,”

Talal Chaudhry said as he raised objection on previous proceedings

claiming that there was something somewhere falling short in meeting

the requirements of justice.

He dispelled the information of blocking roads for Nawaz

Sharif’s travelling to NAB Court and said, all roads were open and

traffic was running smooth. “No barricades or hurdles were erected

on the route and people were freely moving on roads to reach their

destinations.”

He also rejected the notion that workers were given any call

to protest before the court and said, some people might have

themselves reached the scene to welcome their leader.

Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif would remain party leader and

day will come when he once again becomes Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On a question about early elections by Imran Khan, the minister

said, this desire of political pigmies would not bear fruit and

elections would be held on time in 2018.

He said some political jugglers are in trauma on Nawaz

Sharif’s return and his appearance before the court. “Nawaz Sharif

would continue to respect the courts and serve the masses and nobody

can stop him from alleviating masses suffering.”