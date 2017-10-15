Talal condemns attack on FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Sunday strongly condemned the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on FC personnel in Kurram Agency.

In a condemnation message, he sympathized with members of the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls, who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland against evil force.

The minister further said the nation was united to curb the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said those asking Pakistan to do more should know that it had played an effective role in war against terrorism than others. “Our security forces are rendering great sacrifices and playing an active role in fight against terrorism” the minster added.