Taking public view point on SC decision right of PML-N: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Thursday said taking view point of public over the decision of Supreme

Court was right of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML-N government had implemented the court verdict,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the people were giving a rousing welcome to their

leader Nawaz Sharif, who was going home in Lahore via GT Road.

He said the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif might

stay in Gujranwala on Friday. His journey might prolong due to

security reasons, he added.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that rally was successfully

moving ahead to its destination while the political objectives had

already been achieved.

To a question, he said only the politicians got punished

in the country.