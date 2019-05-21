ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said taking care of orphans and the destitute was the responsibility of state and society.

He said the Holy Quran had special directions of taking care of the orphans and giving them honour and dignity. Quoting a Hadith, he said the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had stated that those taking care of the orphans would be alongside him on the Day of Judgment.

The President was speaking at a ceremony organized here in connection with the World Islamic Orphan Day by the Muslim Hands International.

Dr Alvi said the present government was committed to take care of the orphans, but it was also the responsibility of society to play its role in that regard.

Pakistanis were the leading nation in the world, who carried out philanthropic activities to help the needy and poor, the President said and added that individuals should come forward to donate generously to help the destitute.

He said with the support and cooperation of well-off people, the orphan youth after getting education could play an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said hosting a ceremony for the orphan children was a source of satisfaction and compassion for him. There was a special reference to help orphan children in Islamic teachings.

The President said though the state could not be substitute for parents, but it could provide help and facilitation to the orphans.

He lauded the Muslim Hands International for its contribution for the welfare of destitute people.

He appreciated the forum for its efforts in reviving the Muslim legacy of calligraphy. He urged children to strive hard for attaining good education and focus on exploring their hidden talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government pursued the philosophy of the State of Madina, where every citizen had equal rights. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of commitment and he would certainly fulfill his promises which he made with the nation.