Taking care of orphans collective responsibility: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said his prime objective was to take due care of the special persons, orphans and needy people and bring happiness in their lives.

He said that special villages would be established across the country for provision of education, health care and other facilities to these people.

He expressed these views while talking to Founder of Deaf Reach Education Service Richard Geary who called on him here.

This welfare organization had been imparting education in more than a dozen of schools of deaf people in Sindh province. The Speaker expressed the desire that model villages should be established in provinces and government should provide land, electricity, gas and other basic amenities to these villages.

He stressed that welfare organizations, philanthropists and Bait-ul Mal should extend cooperation to fulfill needs of these villages.

Asad Qaiser said rehabilitation and positive changes in the lives of deprived and needy people was the foremost priority of the incumbent government.

He also told that he had visited a School for Deaf in Rashidabad, Tando Allah yar and was impressed by the standards of educational activities and other facilities there. He expressed his desire for establishing school for deaf people in Swabi on the pattern of Rashidabad and sought the guidance of Founder of Deaf Reach Education Service Richard Geary. Richard Geary expressed deep gratitude for the passion of the Speaker and assured every possible support in this regard.

The Speaker expressed his desire that these special people also become responsible citizens and pay their role in the development and progress of the country and also to mainstream these people. He said that he would announce the establishment of consortium consisting of all those individuals and welfare organizations who were working for the betterment of special people within next few days. This consortium will help to devise a future plan and strategy for serving these special people.