Takeover of Oct 12, 1999 was conspiracy to obstruct prosperity: CM

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Wednesday said the takeover of October 12, 1999 was a
deep conspiracy to obstruct the journey of development and
prosperity of the nation.
The nation was still facing the negative consequences of this undemocratic and unconstitutional step, he added.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said that October 12, 1999
was the darkest day in the democratic and political history of the
country when a dictator dethroned the popularly elected democratic government through unconstitutional mean.
He said the process of national development and prosperity had
always been weakened during the dictatorial regimes. Had the
democratic process not been sabotaged during different tenures of
national history, the country would have not been facing the acute
problems today and the state of the country would have been
altogether different, as well, he said and added, “Political workers
and leaders suffering difficulties during the martial law tenure are
our heroes.”
The Chief Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N had always
played an effective role for the strengthening of democracy and
democratic institutions.
“Solution of country’s problems lies in continuity of democracy and adherence to the constitution. For the sake of brighter future of the democracy, we will have to give priority to the national development by setting aside personal stakes. Today, we should make a sovereign pledge that we will not take any step against democracy and the constitution,”
he concluded.
