Takeover of Oct 12, 1999 was conspiracy to obstruct prosperity: CM

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Wednesday said the takeover of October 12, 1999 was a

deep conspiracy to obstruct the journey of development and

prosperity of the nation.

The nation was still facing the negative consequences of this undemocratic and unconstitutional step, he added.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that October 12, 1999

was the darkest day in the democratic and political history of the

country when a dictator dethroned the popularly elected democratic government through unconstitutional mean.

He said the process of national development and prosperity had

always been weakened during the dictatorial regimes. Had the

democratic process not been sabotaged during different tenures of

national history, the country would have not been facing the acute

problems today and the state of the country would have been

altogether different, as well, he said and added, “Political workers

and leaders suffering difficulties during the martial law tenure are

our heroes.”

The Chief Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N had always

played an effective role for the strengthening of democracy and

democratic institutions.

“Solution of country’s problems lies in continuity of democracy and adherence to the constitution. For the sake of brighter future of the democracy, we will have to give priority to the national development by setting aside personal stakes. Today, we should make a sovereign pledge that we will not take any step against democracy and the constitution,”

he concluded.