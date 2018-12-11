Tajikistan Ambassador calls on Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday said that the Pakistan wished to have strong relations with central Asian states particularly in the fields of tourism, trade, energy, and transport along-with economic corridor.

Pakistan also wanted to include Tajikistan in the Quadrilateral agreement, and this inclusion of Tajikistan in the agreement will be ensured in the meeting to be held in the first quarter of next year.

He said that the significance of Tajikistan and Central Asian States cannot be denied. Steps will be taken to strengthen the link by air and land.

He said this during his meeting to discuss bilateral issues and mutual interest with Sher Ali Jonovov Ambassador of Tajikistan.

On the occasion Federal Secretary for Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik and Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications Altaf Asghar were also present.

Murad Saeed said that the lack of contacts between the two nations will be eliminated. All sectors including science & technology and tourism have broader future prospects. Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan access to central Asian states through trade and commerce is required, he added.

While attracting the attention of the ambassador, the minister said that government of Pakistan wanted to

finalize the road transport agreement between Pakistan and Tajikistan as early as possible, in that regard Pakistan

was waiting for the reply from Tajikistan for further development.

Ambassador of Tajikistan Sher Ali Jonovov said that Tajikistan wished investment in Pakistan. He said, minerals, fruits, energy and other trade sectors have brighter prospects of investment.

Tajik transport company wanted access to Karachi port, he added.