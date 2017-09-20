Tajikestan wants to strengthen defence, other ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): Tajikistan is keen interest to

further strengthen ties with Pakistan in multiple areas including

defence, security, energy sector, trade and regional connectivity,

Ambassador of Tajikestan Sherali Jononov said.

The Ambassador who called National Security Adviser Lt. Gen.

(R) Nasser Khan Janjua here, said that over the years both Pakistan

and Tajikistan had successfully developed excellent cooperative

relations.

“Tajikistan Government is keen to strengthen these ties

further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including

defence, security, energy sector, trade and regional connectivity ”

he added.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to promotion of

bilateral relations, issues regarding defence cooperation, overall

regional security situation and details regarding the forthcoming

visit of NSA to Tajikistan also came under discussion.

The Ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s

commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need for

well planned coordinated political efforts by all regional countries

to tackle the regional challenges.

He highlighted the fact that the two countries shared views on

major regional and international issues concerning peace and

security.

He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for providing counter

terrorism training to Tajikistan’s defence, security and police

officials to enhance their professional capacity.

The Ambassador expressed hope that the forthcoming visit of

NSA to Tajikistan would be well productive.

On the occasion, NSA said that Pakistan attached great

importance to cordial and multifaceted ties with Tajikistan.

Both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of

bilateral relations as Pakistan could offer excellent opportunity to

Tajikistan for greater connectivity.