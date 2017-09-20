Tajikestan wants to strengthen defence, other ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): Tajikistan is keen interest to
further strengthen ties with Pakistan in multiple areas including
defence, security, energy sector, trade and regional connectivity,
Ambassador of Tajikestan Sherali Jononov said.
The Ambassador who called National Security Adviser Lt. Gen.
(R) Nasser Khan Janjua here, said that over the years both Pakistan
and Tajikistan had successfully developed excellent cooperative
relations.
“Tajikistan Government is keen to strengthen these ties
further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including
defence, security, energy sector, trade and regional connectivity ”
he added.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to promotion of
bilateral relations, issues regarding defence cooperation, overall
regional security situation and details regarding the forthcoming
visit of NSA to Tajikistan also came under discussion.
The Ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s
commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need for
well planned coordinated political efforts by all regional countries
to tackle the regional challenges.
He highlighted the fact that the two countries shared views on
major regional and international issues concerning peace and
security.
He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for providing counter
terrorism training to Tajikistan’s defence, security and police
officials to enhance their professional capacity.
The Ambassador expressed hope that the forthcoming visit of
NSA to Tajikistan would be well productive.
On the occasion, NSA said that Pakistan attached great
importance to cordial and multifaceted ties with Tajikistan.
Both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of
bilateral relations as Pakistan could offer excellent opportunity to
Tajikistan for greater connectivity.
