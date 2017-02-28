ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Tajikistan Emomali
Rahmon was accorded a very warm welcome, as he arrived here Tuesday
to participate in the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
Summit.
Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif received the
visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan Air Base. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh
Ansar Aziz and senior officials were also present.
The Tajik president was presented a 21-gun-salute on
his arrival.
A red carpet was rolled out for President Emomali Rahmon,
while a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces
presented a guard of honour to him.
National anthems of Tajikistan and Pakistan were also played
on this occasion.
Tajik President arrives to attend ECO summit
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Tajikistan Emomali