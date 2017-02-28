Tajik President arrives to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Tajikistan Emomali

Rahmon was accorded a very warm welcome, as he arrived here Tuesday

to participate in the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

Summit.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif received the

visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan Air Base. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh

Ansar Aziz and senior officials were also present.

The Tajik president was presented a 21-gun-salute on

his arrival.

A red carpet was rolled out for President Emomali Rahmon,

while a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces

presented a guard of honour to him.

National anthems of Tajikistan and Pakistan were also played

on this occasion.