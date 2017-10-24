Tajik ambassador calls on Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP)::Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sherali Jononov called on Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz here Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation and connectivity between the two countries.

Sartaj Aziz said that regional connectivity and cooperation could help harness trans-regional trade and fast economic growth of Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The ambassador expressed keen interest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides decided to continue holding such meetings in future.