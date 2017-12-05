Tajik Ambassador calls on Defence Minister

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):Ambassador of Tajikistan, Sherali Jononov called on Minister for Defence, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here in Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister for Defence expressed well wishes for the military and civil leadership of the Tajikistan and its people, said a statement issued here.

The minister highlighted that being neighbours of Afghanistan both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats.

“Pakistan believes in peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promotion of peace and stability in the region”, he added.

He also mentioned that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further provide new and unique opportunities for enhancing connectivity and integration from Gwadar to Kashgar and Muryhab in Tajikistan.

He offered avenues for working out mechanisms for accelerating intelligence cooperation through high-level interaction and exchange of military delegation training of armed forces in order to fight international crime and

terrorism.

The minister also conveyed readiness of Pakistan to enhance the capacity of the Tajikistan’s

armed forces in areas of mutual interest, especially through required technical assistance and defence industry.