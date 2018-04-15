Taimur wins 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial Golf Championship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):International golfer Taimur Naseer clinched the trophy

of the 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial Amateur Golf Championship played at lush green

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Golf Course at Peshawar on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid, Air Officer Commanding,

PAF Academy Asghar Khan, who was the chief guest of the prize distribution

ceremony gave away trophies and prizes to the winners, said a press release

issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

Struggling at no. 6 Taimur Naseer on the first day

with his net score one under 71, staged a strong comeback on the second and

third day with his classic rounds of seven under 65 and three under 69 to make an

aggregated total of 205.

Taimur scored three under 33 at front nine and par 36

at back nine by adding three under par 69 to his overnight 71 and 65.

He also got maximum birdies prize by scoring 13

birdies besides making two eagles on second and third day.

Squadron Leader, Ehsan Elahi with his seven under net

score 209 got second position as he added net 72 to his overnight 67 and 70.

Inayat Ullah Yousafzai got third prize with his five under 211 score as he added

net 74 to his overnight score 67 and 70.

In the gross Khushal Khan took first spot with his

gross score two over par 218, followed by Ziaraf with his gross score 226 and

Malik Pervez with his gross score 228 remained at third.

In the amateur HCP 13-18 Wing Commander Imran got

first positon with his gross 172, followed by Flight Lieutenant Abdul Waheed,

Squadron Leader Tufail Qureshi. In the net Col. Rab Nawaz got first position with

his net score seven under 137, followed by Sanan Yousaf with five under net 139

and Ali Askar with three under 141.

In the Ladies category Munazza Azhar with her net

score 74 got first position, followed by national golfer Farida Naseer with her

net score 79 at second and Sadia Askar with her Net score 85 got third position

respectively.

In the Veterans category, Col. Syed Mushtaf with his

gross score 47 got first position, followed by Farid Khan, who remained second

with 50 score. In the net of the same category Jamal Ul Hasnain with his net

score 34 and Younas Marwat with his score 40 got first and second position

respectively.

In the Senior Amateurs, Major Shoaib Ud Din got first

position with his gross score 156 over 36 holes, followed by Col. Saud Khan

with his gross score 158.Dr. Abdul Haq got third position with his gross 169.

In the net category Azhar Ul Habib got first position

with his net four under score 140, followed by Col. (Retd) Syed Shahadat

Hussain (143) and Dr. Nadeem Khattak (143).

Several dignitaries, international golfers and large

number of spectators also witnessed the closing ceremony.