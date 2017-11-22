Tai Chi classes in full swing at China Cultural Center

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):A week-long ‘Tai Chi’ Chinese Martial Art training classes are in full swing here at China Cultural Center.

Chinese Cultural Counselor Mr. Yu Yi also attending the week-long classes. Winner of Silver medals and renowned Chinese Tai Chi Master Mr Kevin is conducting the classes. More than 40 people from different walks of life attending the classes.

Tai Chi is an internal Chinese martial art, practiced for both its defense training and its health benefits. The term Taiji refers to a philosophy of the forces of yin and yang, related to the moves. Though originally conceived as a martial

art, it is also typically practiced for a variety of other personal reasons: competitive wrestling in the format of pushing hands, demonstration competitions.

As a result, a multitude of training forms exist, both traditional and modern, which correspond to those aims with

differing emphasis. Some training forms of tàijíquán are especially known for being practiced with relatively slow movements.

Today, tai chi has spread worldwide. Most modern styles of tàijíquán trace their development to at least one of the

five traditional schools: Chen, Yang, Hao, Wu and Sun. All of the former, in turn, trace their historical origins to

Chen Village.

In the last twenty years or so, tàijíquán classes that purely emphasize health have become popular in hospitals,

clinics, as well as community and senior centers.

An official of Chinese Cultural Center told APP that instructor would train the participants in the Tai Chi

training class. She said that the event would be attended by students various educational institutions.