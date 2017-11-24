‘Tai Chi’ art class held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):A weeklong ‘Tai Chi’ Chinese martial art training class was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday, arranged by China Cultural Center.

Tai Chi Master Kevin talking to APP said that Tai Chi is an internal Chinese martial art, practiced for both defence

and health training.

He said that the term Tai Chi refers to a philosophy of the forces of yin and yang, related to the moves. “Though originally conceived as a martial art, it is also typically practiced for other reasons.

China Cultural Center Deputy Director Li Shuo said that Tai Chi training classes were arranged to provide an opportunity to the people of Pakistan. She said that China Cultural Center in collaboration with CRI arranged this training program. She said that more than 40 people are participating in the training classes which are very positive response from the people who want to learn Tai Chi.

Today, Tai Chi has been learnt worldwide. Most modern styles of tàijíquán trace their development to at least one of

the five traditional schools: Chen, Yang, Hao, Wu and Sun.

In the last twenty years or so, tàijíquán classes that purely emphasize health have become popular in hospitals, clinics, as well as community and senior centres.