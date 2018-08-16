Tahir, Mehvish wins Independence Day Badminton titles

PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP):Tahir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Police and Mehvish clinched the trophies of the KP Independence Day Badminton
Tournament played under the aegis of KP Badminton Association and Directorate
of Sports KP here at Indoor Wadood Hall on Thursday.
Member Provincial Assembly Malik Wajid Khan was the chief
guest on this occasion. Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, Secretary KP
Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amajd Khan, Director Development Niamat
Ullah Khan, players, officials and spectators were also present.
In the Men singles talented Tahir Khan defeated
international Zuhaib Khan in the marathon three sets battle, the score was 19-21,
21-18 and 11-19. Tahir lost the first set at 19-21 wherein Zubaib Khan, the
current U-18 National Champion and represented Pakistan in Qatar, Dubai,
Malaysia, and Thailand, played well.
When Tahir lost the first set, he staged a strong
comeback and won the second set by 21-18 and did the same in the third and
decisive set at 21-19. Tahir and Zuhaib also exhibited some good overhead
smashes and cross court smashes and received thundering applauses from the sitting
spectators.
In the women singles Mehvish defeated former KP No. 1
Urooj Khan in the other thrilling final wherein both stretched to three sets
battles, the score was 23-21, 22-24, and 21-19. Both Mehvish and Urooj Khan
played well and gave each other a tough fight. They were also tried their hard
for a single point but at the end Mehvish succeeded in toppling her strong
senior rival Urooj Khan by 2-1.
In the Under-17 final Daniyal defeated Shahan by 2-0, the
score was 21-18 and 21-19. At the end, the chief guest MPA elected from PK-75
Malik Wajid Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes.
Qari Adnan, the currently national Under-16 Champion, was
awarded Rs. 15000 in cash and full kits bag by DG Sports on his excellent
performance of becoming national champion. He also given full kits bag
including rackets, shoes, shirt and track-suite to the national junior champion
Ihtisham and National U-19 Champion Hamza, both are hailing from Peshawar.
In the ID Archery national archer Israr won Independence
Day Archery Championship organized by KP Archery Academy of Miss Sara Khan.
Wajid got second position in the 50m shooting. In the 30m Salman got first
position, followed by Talha and in the 20m Haris got first, Ihtisham took
second position. In the special persons event Zarwar got first position,
followed by Ayaz Khan on his wheelchair.
