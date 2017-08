ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs

and Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir called on Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office here on Tuesday.

The minister briefed the prime minister on matters

pertaining to his ministry and provided an overview of the

development outlay for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and

Gilgit Baltistan.