ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP):Government would upscale Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),Tahafuz pilot project with an amount of Rs 20 million.

Talking to APP Chairperson Dr Sania Nistar said,Tahafuz pilot project would be designed to provide health and nutrition facilities to families living in remote areas of the country.

Adding that, Ehsaas would also include a shock-oriented demand based precision safety net to protect the most marginalized families from catastrophic health related expenditures, this programme would be named Tahafuz.