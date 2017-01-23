Taekwondo team to leave for US Open C’ship on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan’s taekwondo outfit will

feature in the US Open Taekwondo Championship, scheduled to be held

there from January 31 to February 3.

“Our four athletes and one official will leave the country on

January 29, while our one athlete is already in the USA,” President

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Waseem Ahmed told APP on Monday.

He said Pakistan team was comprised of two male and three female

athletes.

He said Taha Naseem would represent the country in poomsae

imaginary U-30 kg category, Yasir Javed in U-40 category, Ayesha

Noor will compete in -53 kg senior category, US-based Mahnoor will

fight in -55kg U-17 category and Najia Rasool would vie in U-30 kg

poomsae and fight.

Masroor Zaman will accompany the team as coach. “Our athletes

are in good shape and we are expecting good results from them,” he

added.