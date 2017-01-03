Taekwondo athletes undergoing tough training for US Open C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Pakistan Taekwondo athletes are
undergoing an extensive training at a camp at Pakistan Sports
Complex Islamabad to prepare for the 2017 US Open Taekwondo
Championship.
The event is scheduled to take place at Colorado Springs, USA
from January 31 to February 3.
“We will send a team of five to six athletes to feature in the
event. We’ve applied for the no objection certificates. If we manage
to get visas for the event it will be great exposure for our boys
and girls,” President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (r) Wasim
Ahmed told APP.
He said the federation has set up a training camp at Pakistan
Sports Complex in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board.
“Our athletes have been undergoing training for the past three
months. They look in good shape and are eager to perform.
“We’ve some really talented boys and girls in the camp. Our
hopes are high and we are expecting to finish at a respectable place
in the event,” he added.
