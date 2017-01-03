Taekwondo athletes undergoing tough training for US Open C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Pakistan Taekwondo athletes are

undergoing an extensive training at a camp at Pakistan Sports

Complex Islamabad to prepare for the 2017 US Open Taekwondo

Championship.

The event is scheduled to take place at Colorado Springs, USA

from January 31 to February 3.

“We will send a team of five to six athletes to feature in the

event. We’ve applied for the no objection certificates. If we manage

to get visas for the event it will be great exposure for our boys

and girls,” President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (r) Wasim

Ahmed told APP.

He said the federation has set up a training camp at Pakistan

Sports Complex in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board.

“Our athletes have been undergoing training for the past three

months. They look in good shape and are eager to perform.

“We’ve some really talented boys and girls in the camp. Our

hopes are high and we are expecting to finish at a respectable place

in the event,” he added.