Taekwondo athletes to leave for Korea on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): A four-member Pakistan taekwondo team

participate in 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Championship, scheduled to

be held at Muju, Korea from June 24 to 30.

The taekwondo athletes to chip in the event include Muhammad

Faheem, Muhammad Iqbal, Ayesha Noor and Nimra Wasiq, a spokesman of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Wednesday said.

The main aim for participation in this championship is to get

exposure as well as preparation for WTF Qualification Tournament for

Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics Games.

The World Ranking of the athletes may also be improved as it has been

declared a G-12 event, he said.

He said President PTF Lt Col Raja Waseem Ahmed (retd) and

Secretary General PTF Murtaza Hassan Bangash would also proceed with team to attend the WTF General Council/Election Meeting as well as

Asian Taekwondo Union General Council/Election Meeting on June 23.

President PTF would also be contesting for WTF Council Member in the

elections.