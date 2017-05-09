Taekwondo AGM held

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Annual general meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) was held here at a hotel late Monday.

According to a PTF official, all representatives of affiliated units, departments and associations attended the meeting.

The main agenda points of the meeting were confirmation of last PTF general council meeting minutes, approval of audit statements of accounts for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2016.

The meeting also discussed participation of Pakistan taekwondo players in different national, regional and international events.