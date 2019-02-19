Table-toppers Quetta target Multan as HBL PSL resumes on Wednesday

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Unbeaten Quetta Gladiators will aim to keep an unblemished record when they meet Multan Sultans as the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 action shifts to Sharjah on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Sarfaraz Ahmed led Quetta — twice runners-up in three HBL PSL editions — are looking in no mood to relent as they target the elusive title with their never-say-die approach, under the astute coaching of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.

It is remarkable how Moin has transformed a squad that does not have any iconic names but plays with a winning spirit and determination.