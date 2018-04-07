Table tennis tournament from April 17 in Narowal

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP):The Two-days ‘All-Pakistan

Table Tennis tournament’ would commence from April 17

in Narowal.

President Table Tennis Federation (PTTF), Khawaja

Hassan Wadood said here on Saturday that the PTTF was

organising the event which would be held at sports

complex Narowal.

He said that men’s single and women’s single

competitions would be held in the tournment, adding

that players from across the country would participate.