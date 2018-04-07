Sports 
Table tennis tournament from April 17 in Narowal

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP):The Two-days ‘All-Pakistan
Table Tennis tournament’ would commence from April 17
in Narowal.
President Table Tennis Federation (PTTF), Khawaja
Hassan Wadood said here on Saturday that the PTTF was
organising the event which would be held at sports
complex Narowal.
He said that men’s single and women’s single
competitions would be held in the tournment, adding
that players from across the country would participate.

