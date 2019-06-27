UNITED NATIONS, Jun 27 (APP):The heads of 11 global humanitarian organizations warned on Thursday that the embattled rebel-held Syria’s Idlib province, stands on the brink of disaster, with three million civilian lives at risk, including one million children.

In a direct video address to launch a worldwide campaign in solidarity with civilians trapped there, dubbed #TheWorldIsWatching, the humanitarian leaders said that they face the constant threat of violence.

“Too many have died already” and “even wars have laws” they declared, in the face of multiple attacks by Government forces and their allies on hospitals, schools and markets, together with fierce resistance from extremist fighters that have gained control of much of the territory.

“Idlib is on the brink of a humanitarian nightmare unlike anything we have seen this century”, they warned.