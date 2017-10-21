Synthetic turf being laid at Mini hockey ground of National Stadium

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan visited mini hockey ground adjacent to National Hockey Stadium and E-Library project, here on Saturday.

Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan and Divisional Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser were also with him on this occasion.

During his visit, Aamir Jan inspected the development work and installation of floodlights at the mini hockey ground.

“The installation of the plastic surface is under way speedily and it will be completed soon,” he added.

“Sports Board Punjab has taken various effective measures for the promotion of sports across the province. The laying of astro-turf in mini ground, installation of floodlights and launching of e-library are part of that move.”

He also visited the under-construction E-Library project in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

“E-libraries are basic need of the modern era,” he said adding, “The project of E-library has been launched for the first time in Punjab so that our players can remain update with the frequent changes of international sports.”

DG SBP advised the officers and contractors concerned to complete the remaining work as early as possible. “No further delay will be tolerated in this regard,” he said.