Syed Zia Abbas Shah of PPPP wins PS-60 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Syed Zia Abas Shah Sindh Assembly constituency PS-60 Tando Allahyar-I has won election by securing 51,293 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Ali Ahmad Palh stood second by 34,726 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labaik candidate Abdul Jabbar stood second by 3,504 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.53 %.