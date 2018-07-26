Syed Sardar Ali Shah of PPPP wins PS-51 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Syed Sardar Ali Shah has won election from Sindh constituency PS-51 Umer Kot-I by securing 56,657 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Faqeer Muhammad Jadam Mangrio stood second by securing 29,016 votes while an independent candidate Sardar Ghulam Mustafa grabbed third position by getting 4,001 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.34%.