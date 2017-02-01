Syed Noor supports right of self-determination in Kashmir

LAHORE, Feb 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor has said that implementation of long standing resolutions of UNO on Kashmir is the solution of problems of the Kashmiris.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that kashmiris have been sacrificing their lives for their basic right of self-determination, adding that butthe international community was not playing its due role in this regard.

He said that hundreds of thousands of Indian troops are trying to crush the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir and added that but they had failed in discouraging the Kashmiris.

Syed Noor hoped the freedom movement of kashmiris would continue and it would get success.