Syed Noor pays rich tribute to Quaid e Azam

LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP):Pakistan Film Producers Association chairman Syed Noor has paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah on his great struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Monday in connection with Quaid’s birth anniversary, Syed Noor said that before the creation of Pakistan,

the Muslims in sub-continent were deprived of their basic rights and were under the hegemony of British and Hindu majority.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam realised the hardship of Muslims in united India and got the Muslims liberated from the clutches

of British and Hindu.