Syed Noor hails PM’s decision to declare film industry

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Film Producers

Association, Syed Noor on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif for giving industrial status to Pakistan film industry

formally.

Talking to APP, Syed Noor said that it was the longstanding

demand to declare the local film industry officially so that

people related to the industry could enjoy facilities like other

industries.

He said that all stakeholders of film industry were very

happy over the announcement. He said that the film industry

had also appreciated the government for taking decision to

set up a film academy in Islambad.