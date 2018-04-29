Showbiz 
Syed Noor hails package for film industry

LAHORE, Apr 29 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Film Producers
Association, Syed Noor on Sunday appreciated the federal
government for giving a package to film industry in the
federal budget.
Talking to APP, he said that reduction in custom duty
and sales tax on film industry related equipment and
50 percent concession of income tax in film production
would help revive the local film industry.
He hoped that film industry had turned around and
now it would make progress rapidly after the implementation
of package announced in the budget.

