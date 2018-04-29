Syed Noor hails package for film industry

LAHORE, Apr 29 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Film Producers

Association, Syed Noor on Sunday appreciated the federal

government for giving a package to film industry in the

federal budget.

Talking to APP, he said that reduction in custom duty

and sales tax on film industry related equipment and

50 percent concession of income tax in film production

would help revive the local film industry.

He hoped that film industry had turned around and

now it would make progress rapidly after the implementation

of package announced in the budget.