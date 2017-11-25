LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP)::Pakistan Film Producers Association Chairman Syed Noor on Saturday said film makers should promote Pakistani
culture and traditions in their films.
Talking to APP here, Noor said he had produced very popular films keeping in view the local culture and traditions.
Culture, he said, remained a prominent aspect in his films and he always promoted it to show an enlightened
face of the country to the world.
Syed Noor for promoting Pakistani culture in films
