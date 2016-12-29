Syed Noor for construction of new cinemas

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Film Producers Association, Syed Noor urged the businessmen related to Pakistan film industry to construct new digital cinema houses to accommodate new Pakistani films well in time.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that millions of rupees were spent on the production of a film, but later the producers remained in search for the booking of cinema houses. He said that there was a shortage of cinema houses in the country to accommodate newly produced films.

He said that production of Pakistani films was on the increase and this encouraging situation needed a lot of new digital cinema houses.

He said the film producers had to wait for the release of their film due to shortage of cinema houses.