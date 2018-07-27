Syed Mustafa Mahmud of PPPP wins NA-178 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Syed Mustafa Mahmud has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-178 Khanewal- IV by securing 93,044 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Tariq of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stood second by getting 50,723 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf candidate Rais Muhammad Mahboob Ahmed by getting 49,646 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.2%.