Syed Murtaza Mehmood wins NA-180 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (Parliamentarian) candidate, Syed murtaza Mehmood has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-180 Rahim Yar khan–vi by securing 71,958 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of PLM(N), Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari stood second by getting 54,990 votes.

The third position was grabbed by PTI candidate, Sardar Rafique khan Laghari with 46,517 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.35 %.