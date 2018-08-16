Syed Murad Ali elected as Chief Minister of Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 16 (APP):Syed Murad Ali Shah was elected as the leader of the house, hence Chief Minister of Sindh, by the members of provincial

assembly here on Thursday.

During the polling process Syed Murad Ali Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) clinched 97 votes while Shaheryar Mahar, joint candidate of opposition benches bagged 61 votes.

On the occasion 158 members of Sindh Assembly participated in the process while three members, despite being present in the house, preferred to abstain. A few, owing to reasons could not attend the session.

Shah, elected CM of the of province for second consecutive time expressing his gratitude to the MPAs for reposing their confidence on him assured to serve the people of Sindh without any distinction.

Members belonging to opposition parties including Shaheryar Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance and those from PTI, MQM and MMA also spoke on the occasion.

Felicitating the newly elected CM, they assured to stand by him in matters that may be in the interest of Sindh and its people.