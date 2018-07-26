Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq of PTI wins PK-69 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakitan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-69 Peshawar–IV. by securing 17,640.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan stood second by securing 12,374 votes while Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) Candidate Khalid Waqar grabbed third position by getting 8,576 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 46.74%.