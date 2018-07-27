Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani PPP wins NA-210 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Pir Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-210 Khairpur-III by securing 90,718 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Syed Kazim Ali Shah stood second by getting 78,525 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent Candidate Syed Muharram Ali Shah by getting 3257 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.21%.