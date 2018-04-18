Swimming training camp to promote swimming, Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said on Wednesday that upcoming high-profile swimming training camp will be a great opportunity for our young swimmers to update themselves with the international swimming rules and regulations.

The 4-week swimming training and coaching camp for beginners will start at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on April 20.

Aamir Jan said that the best performers of training camp will

be groomed for national and international swimming competitions.

He said Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities to participants of the training and coaching camp. “We are quite

confident to have plenty of top class swimming talent after the

completion of training and coaching camp”.

Secretary Sports Punjab said that leading experts will teach

modern swimming techniques to young local swimmers during the camp.